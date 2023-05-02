 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Asthma Day 2023 | Asthma causes, symptoms and treatment

Sushmita Srivastav
May 02, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

World Asthma Day 2023: Look beyond the obvious, and watch out for these five unusual triggers to always win the battle against asthma attacks. Did you know your stress could also be one of the reasons?

It is crucial for asthma patients to identify their triggers to avoid or control any potential episode (Image: Pixabay)

Cold air, pollen, smoke, mold, dust mites, extreme heat, pet dander… There are many common asthma triggers the world is well aware of. But then, did you know your favourite cocktail or a thunderstorm may induce an attack or worsen your symptoms. It is crucial for asthma patients to identify their triggers to avoid or control any potential episode. This World Asthma Day, which is annually observed on May 2, we list five unusual asthma triggers and tell you how to handle them.

1. Thunderstorm

Recent studies have confirmed that although rare, thunderstorm-triggered asthma is actually a real thing. These episodes are the result of airborne allergens from pollen grains being released during electrical storms and then, getting spread by gusty winds from thunderstorm downdrafts. This ultimately leads to an increase in the risk of asthma attacks in allergic individuals.