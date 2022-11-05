WHO goodwill ambassador reviews leprosy elimination work in Jharkhand

World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for leprosy elimination Yohei Sasakawa on Saturday reviewed the works being done to eradicate leprosy in Jharkhand, an official said.

Yohei visited the primary health centre in Ranchi's Pithoria area on Saturday and saw the leprosy elimination works being done here. He also met the workers.

"Leprosy is neither a curse of God nor a spreading disease. It can be cured completely," Yohei, who has been working for leprosy elimination for the past 40 years, said at a press meet here.

Jharkhand health director-in-chief Dr Krishna Kumar said that the medicine for leprosy is available for free, and it is curable.

Kumar said as many as 6,135 leprosy patients are undergoing treatment in Jharkhand. A total of 4,730 new patients were identified till September this year, he said.