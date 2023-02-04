English
    WHO calls for strengthening health systems for prevention, early detection of cancer

    It also stressed on providing prompt treatment referrals, enhancing access to palliative care and closing the gap in access to quality cancer care services. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.9 million deaths in 2020, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    New Delhi, Feb 4 On World Cancer Day, WHO called for intensified action across the South-East Asia Region to strengthen health systems in prevention and early detection of cancer.

    Between 2010 and 2019, global cancer incidences increased by 26 per cent, alongside a 21 per cent increase in cancer deaths, she said.An estimated one-third of cancer deaths globally are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol use, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity.

    ”In the WHO South-East Asia Region, an estimated 2.3 million people developed cancer in 2020 and 1.4 million died of the disease.  ”Cancer is estimated to account for more than 20 pc of premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases in the region, which stand at around 4.7 million deaths every year,” Singh said.