What to eat: Snack away with these 7 junk foods that may actually be good for your health

Where’s the fun in always being told what to eat and what not? What if we tell you there are certain junk foods you can indulge in without having any guilt later? While it is true that most junk foods are unhealthy, some can be even beneficial for your nutritional profile if consumed in moderation. Let’s explore a few junk foods that, surprisingly, aren't as sinful for your healthy eating habits as you might think.

1. Popcorn:

Health benefits of popcorn: When prepared without excessive butter and salt, popcorns can be a relatively healthy snack (Image: Canva)

True, the over-salted stuff they sell at the movie theaters isn’t good. But popcorn, when prepared without excessive butter and salt, can be a relatively healthy snack. Air-popped popcorn is low in calories and high in fibre content. It also contains polyphenols, which are antioxidants that help fight inflammation. Instead of opting for pre-packaged microwave popcorn, just consider making your own with a light sprinkling of herbs or spices for flavour.

2. Chocolate:

Good news for all you chocolate lovers! Dark chocolate and even milk chocolates that contain a high percentage of cocoa (70 per cent or higher), can actually be guilt-free treats! It contains magnesium and antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been linked to various health benefits, including improved heart health, less stress, and reduced inflammation. More cacao also means less sugar and fat.

3. Salted nuts:

Although nuts are high in fat, they contain heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. They are also packed with essential nutrients, including fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts can help reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall cholesterol levels. However, it's important to consume them in between meals and in moderation due to their calorie density.

4. Full-fat yoghurt:

Craving something cold and creamy? Frozen yoghurt can be a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream. While it's important to check the nutritional content and avoid varieties loaded with added sugars and artificial flavours, plain or low-sugar frozen yogurt can be a satisfying and calcium-rich treat. Add fresh fruits or a sprinkle of nuts for added flavour and nutrition.

5. Cheese:

While everyone knows that cheese is a good source of calcium, it is less well known that increasing dairy consumption can help fight heart disease, according to some research. Cheeses made from grass-fed dairy are particularly high in vitamin K2, which is crucial for bone and artery health.

6. Tortilla chips and salsa:

Low-sodium tortilla chips contain more nutrients and are far healthier than fried potato chips. You can also opt for other new options on the shelves including bean, flax, quinoa, and grain-free chips. Enjoy them with salsa minus the guilt as this delicious dip is primarily made from tomatoes, onions, peppers, and herbs, so it is low in calories and fat while providing a burst of flavours. Just be mindful of store-bought salsas that may contain added sugars or excessive sodium. Consider making your own fresh salsa at home instead!

7. Pizza:

Wanna know the secret for guilt-free pizza nights? It's all in the toppings! Keep the calorie count in control by picking a thin-crust slice of pizza with homemade tomato sauce and lots of vegetables. As compared to pepperoni pizza, this one contains more vitamins and the cheese provides protein and calcium.