What to eat: Add berries, oranges, salmon and nuts to your diet to fight acne, get wrinkle-free skin

How to get wrinkle free skin: Including foods loaded with essential vitamins and minerals into your diet can do wonders to reversing the signs of ageing and effectively address acne issues (Image: Canva)

If you want to keep your skin looking young and clear without resorting to expensive eye creams, miracle products that claim wrinkle-free skin with zero effort, or cosmetic procedures, you'll be happy to know that nature has your back. By making smart choices about what you eat, you can boost your skin's health and beauty from the inside out.

For healthier and radiant skin:

Certain foods offer a natural and delicious way to support your skin's health. Including foods loaded with essential vitamins and minerals into your diet can do wonders to reversing the signs of ageing and effectively address acne. Research suggests that foods rich in ellagic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E are particularly beneficial as they naturally stimulate collagen production, promoting the development of healthier and more radiant skin.

Here is an array of food that helps you combat ageing and acne, leaving your skin free from blemishes and wrinkles:

Berries to fight blemishes and ageing: Berries have anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial for acne-prone skin. Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, such as anthocyanins and vitamin C. These antioxidants combat free radicals that can damage skin cells and lead to premature aging. Additionally, vitamin C promotes collagen production, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Fishing for youthfulness: Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage skin conditions like acne by reducing inflammation. Salmon, mackerel, and trout are some great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They also support the skin's lipid barrier, keeping it hydrated and preventing dryness, which can help fight wrinkles.

Going nuts for great skin: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds including flaxseeds provide essential nutrients for skin health. Almonds contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the skin from UV damage and helps maintain its elasticity. Known for being rich in omega-3s and zinc, walnuts can help control acne by reducing inflammation and regulating sebum production. Lastly, flaxseeds are a good source of fibre and can aid in detoxifying the body and promoting clearer skin.

Back to 'salad days’: If you want to turn the clock and bring back that youthful glow from your salad days, start eating leafy greens. Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins A and C. While vitamin A supports skin repair and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, vitamin C in these leafy delights not only boosts collagen production but also has antimicrobial properties that can benefit acne-prone skin by preventing bacterial overgrowth.

The citrus solution: Collagen, the most abundant protein in human body, is a key component of connective tissues, including skin, tendons, ligaments, and bones. It is essential for maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis in the body. Moreover, vitamin C in these fruits reduces redness and inflammation associated with acne.

Brewing beauty: Ever given green tea a shot for that skin glow-up? It's packed with polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Polyphenols bring some serious antioxidant and anti-inflammatory firepower to the table. Their prowess extends a protective shield against UV damage, diminishing the chances of premature aging. Besides, green tea aids in managing acne by keeping your skin's oil production in check and putting a stop to those nasty acne-causing bacteria from spreading.

An 'Avo'-lutionary goodness: Avocado is abundant in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, offering skin nourishment, moisture retention to combat dryness, scar reduction, and overall skin health improvement. Additionally, it contains lutein, a carotenoid that acts as a protective shield against harmful UV rays, contributing to a youthful complexion.