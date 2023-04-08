 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Is Mifepristone and Why Is It Being Banned in the US?

Bloomberg
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

The most common abortion method in the US is at risk of disappearing from the market, at least temporarily, after a Texas judge granted an injunction against the US Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval for mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill. The preliminary injunction issued Friday by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, could soon end the sale and distribution of mifepristone — used as part of a two-pill regimen to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks — while a lawsuit seeking a more permanent ban on the drug proceeds. The Biden administration has seven days to appeal to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The FDA gave its approval for mifepristone to terminate early pregnancies over 20 years ago. The anti-abortion groups suing the agency argue that it fast-tracked the regulatory process and did so without sufficient scientific evidence. Decades of research has shown the pill to be safe and effective.

Mifepristone is considered the “standard of care” for medication abortion and miscarriage treatment, according to Hayley McMahon, a public health researcher and doctoral student at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. Without mifepristone patients that want medication abortions, as opposed to in-clinic procedures,   have other options. But experts warn that without the pill more people will be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies going forward.

Here’s why anti-abortion groups are going after what some consider   the most controversial pill in the world.