What causes motion sickness? Here’s how to reconcile the mismatch in what your senses are telling your brain

The Conversation
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Ears do more than hear – they also track how your body is oriented and moving in space. When your inner ears and your eyes perceive conflicting motion, you might be in trouble.

The nervous system is unprepared for things with which it has no experience. It explains in part why astronauts experience transient nausea while adapting to weightlessness, why sailors get seasick and why watching a movie on your iPad in the back seat of a car may become unpleasant. (Photo by Claudia Barbosa via Pexels)

By James Phillips, University of Washington

My first experience with motion sickness was as a college student, standing on the back of a marine research vessel looking at interesting things dredged from the seafloor off the California coast. It was a day trip, the weather was good and the sea was calm. I was unaware of the boat’s gentle pitching and rolling, instead concentrating on the mud and organisms on a table in front of me.

Then, slowly I began to feel warm and to salivate. I felt exhausted, although I was well rested. There were intense waves of nausea, and I began vomiting. It was a long afternoon. Once back on shore, I felt as if I were still moving. I didn’t feel back to normal until the next day.

In retrospect, this was the perfect situation for a bout of motion sickness. I was focused on my immediate environment – the table covered with ocean specimens – which was visually stable. My eyes were unaware that we were, in fact, shifting up, down and side to side with the waves. But my inner ear was signaling all of this movement to my brain. Sensory signals from the muscles and joints of my body were providing information that was like a cross between the visual input from my eyes and the balance feedback from my inner ears’ motion detectors.