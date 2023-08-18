Weight loss with dieting and exercises alone? 6 surprising reasons why you are not losing weight

How to lose weight fast: While cardiovascular exercises are fantastic for burning calories, strength training should never be ignored

While trying to lose weight, it’s not uncommon to find ourselves scratching our heads when the scale refuses to budge despite our best efforts. Though a balanced diet and regular exercise remain fundamental for shedding those stubborn extra kilos, there are lesser-known factors that could be quietly sabotaging your progress. Let's delve into seven such unexpected reasons that might be hindering your weight loss journey.

Also read | Weight loss with dry fruits: 5 soaked dry fruits to melt belly fat fast

1. Sleep deprivation and stress: Amid hectic routines and countless to-do lists, sleep often takes a backseat. Yet, its impact on weight loss is profound. Sleep deprivation disrupts hormonal balance, elevating levels of cortisol or the stress hormone. This not only triggers overeating but also encourages fat storage, particularly around the abdominal area. Prioritise a restful sleep routine to allow your body to recover and rejuvenate.

2. Lack of strength training: While cardiovascular exercises are fantastic for burning calories, strength training should never be ignored. Building muscle mass is essential for boosting metabolism and achieving sustainable weight loss. Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so incorporating weight-bearing exercises a few times a week can make a significant difference.

Also read: 10 weight loss tips for women over 40

3. Less protein diet: Protein isn't just essential for muscle repair; it also aids in weight loss. Protein-rich foods increase feelings of fullness and rev up your metabolism. If your meals lack protein, you might find yourself snacking more frequently and struggling with portion control. Incorporate lean protein sources like chicken, fish, beans, and Greek yoghurt into your diet.

4. Underestimating portion sizes: Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if portion sizes aren't controlled. Over time, portion distortion has become a norm, leading to unintended calorie intake. Use tools like measuring cups or your hand (a fist for carbs, palm for protein, thumb for fats) to gauge appropriate portion sizes.

Also read | Nutrient-rich foods: Add these 15 healing foods in your diet to fight inflammation

5. Undiagnosed medical conditions: Certain medical conditions can stealthily thwart your weight loss efforts. Conditions like hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin resistance can influence metabolism and make weight loss an uphill battle. If you've been struggling despite adopting a healthy lifestyle, consulting a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical issues is crucial.

6. Unaccounted hidden calories: Those small bites, licks, and tastes in between meals might seem insignificant, but they add up and can introduce a surprising number of extra calories into your day. Stay mindful of these hidden sources of calories to avoid undermining your progress. Also, watching what you drink is equally critical. Sugary beverages, flavoured coffees, and energy drinks can sneak in significant calories unnoticed. Opt for water, herbal teas, or plain black coffee instead to stay hydrated.

7. The wrong attitude: Sometimes, it’s a simple question of mind over matter. Do not have an all-or-nothing mindset because that often gives you a great kickstart but soon, the chances are high you’d give up if you slipped up in your diet or exercise routine even slightly. Part of sustainable weight loss is understanding that fad diets, excessive exercise, and detox plans don't usually work.