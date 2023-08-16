Weight loss secret: Here's why adding apple cider vinegar to your diet can help you lose weight faster

Weight loss tip: Start your day with a refreshing mix of warm water, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of honey (Image: Canva)

This one is for all of you who follow a strict diet to lose weight. Don't be surprised if we tell you that apple cider vinegar is one superfood missing from your weight loss diet. Wondering how this common kitchen ingredient can boost your health and wellness? Here's how it works.

Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apples and has many health benefits. It can help balance your blood sugar levels, lower your risk of heart problems, and, of course, help you lose weight. It is not a miracle solution, but some studies show that the ascetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, making you feel fuller for longer. It means you eat less, and burn more calories. Additionally, its potential impact on insulin sensitivity influences fat storage and utilisation, potentially supporting weight management goals.

According to a clinical trial in the Journal of Functional Foods, participants on restricted calorie diets who consumed 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar daily for 12 weeks lost more weight and body fat compared to those who didn't. The study suggests that adding 1 or 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar to your diet helps in losing weight, lower body fat, reduce belly fat, and decrease blood triglycerides.

Here are 6 ways you can use apple cider vinegar for weight loss:

Give yourself a morning boost: Start your day with a revitalising detox drink. Combine warm water, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of honey to create the drink.

Use it as salad dressing: Apple cider vinegar can enhance the flavour of your salads. Craft your own salad dressings using apple cider vinegar as the foundation. The tangy essence of the vinegar can elevate the flavour of your salads.

Manage your marinades: Use apple cider vinegar in your marinades for meats or tofu. Soak and infuse foods like meats, seafood, or vegetables with this flavour before the cooking process. Not only does the natural acidity tenderise and enhance the flavours of your dishes, it can also potentially contribute to weight loss.

Explore your culinary skills: Transform your dishes by introducing apple cider vinegar into your cooking. Revamp stir-fries, smoothies and sauces, infusing delectable flavour of this vinegar while keeping extra calories at bay.

Add it to water: Infuse your water with apple cider vinegar and a touch of honey. Relish it all day to create a refreshing and appetite-curbing drink.

Drink apple cider vinegar before meals: Blend 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water. Drink this mixture before meals to regulate appetite and assist in digestion.

Remember, while apple cider vinegar can play a role in your weight loss journey, maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise regimen remain paramount. Always consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or health routine.