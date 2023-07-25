Weight loss and diet: Think food lovers can never lose weight? You are wrong

When eating out, read the menu carefully and pay close attention to the ingredients and preparation methods. Opt for dishes that include vegetables, legumes, and beans, as they provide essential vitamins and minerals to support your health (Image: Canva)

This one is for all of you who think food lovers can never be fit. It is possible, only if you are ready to make some tweaks, and don't give in easily to the temptation of a yummy food. If you are serious about losing weight, all you need to do is prioritise, and paid more attention to what you order when you go out.

Because eating out or ordering in is tricky territory, follow these effective tips that will put you on the fast-track to fitness:

Pick à la carte over buffet: Choosing à la carte dining over a buffet has compelling advantages. Buffets can lead to overindulgence because of the many options you can choose from. However, note that buffets mostly offer freshly heated, rather than freshly cooked, food. In contrast, à la carte helps you make wiser choices, pick suitable portion sizes, and enjoy healthier options tailored to your preferences.

Opt healthy: Read the menu carefully and pay close attention to the ingredients and preparation methods. Opt for dishes that include vegetables, legumes, and beans, as they provide essential vitamins and minerals to support your health. Additionally, choosing wheat flour over refined flour (maida) is another great choice. Whole wheat flour retains more fibre, promoting better digestion and a steadier release of energy. It also helps in managing blood sugar levels, making it a suitable option.

Keep yourself hydrated: Research has shown how dehydration can intensify hunger. Sufficient water intake not only prevents dehydration and enhances digestion, but also aids in managing cravings. It is essential to consume sufficient amount of water throughout the day, particularly before eating out.

Dig into salads: Increasing vegetable intake has also been linked to better weight management. The conventional cucumber-tomato salad has seen its day and is now passé. The array of salad options that modern chefs have to offer is impressive. What's even more remarkable is the fact that a significant number of these salad choices are not only good for your taste buds but they come loaded with nutritional benefits. Before you order the main course try, caprese salad, kale and quinoa salad, mediterranean chickpea salad, grilled chicken or avocado salad.

Savour the soups: Diet experts suggest that starting with a low-energy-dense soup helps in reducing up to 20 percent of the main meal's portion size. Surprisingly, this decrease in food intake doesn't cause increased feelings of hunger or decreased fullness after the meal.

Follow grandma's wisdom: Never step out of the house on an empty stomach. Make sure to have a healthy snack before leaving home, whether it is lunch or dinner. Opt for nutritious options like a handful of nuts or fresh fruit (such as a banana, apple, or orange). This simple practice will prevent overeating and keep you satisfied throughout your outing.

Choose healthy cravings: If pizza and pasta are your ultimate comfort foods, fret not! You can still indulge while making nutritious choices. Choose a wheat-based thin-crust pizza generously topped with a variety of vegetables, ( add a dash of non-vegetarian goodness if you wish to have the best of both worlds). As for pasta, go for tomato-based sauces instead of creamy ones to keep it light and wholesome. When it comes to beverages, opt for green tea or fresh juices instead of aerated drinks. For dessert, opt for oats or whole wheat cookies/ muffins or just enjoy a cup of coffee.