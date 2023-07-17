Weight loss diet: Fast-track your fitness journey with these super-healthy diet combos

Weight loss diet combinations: Ginger, as we know, is good for digestion and can also help reduce inflammation, while honey and lemon add a touch of sweetness and flavour (Image: Canva)

If you are under the impression that achieving your weight loss goals requires depriving yourself of tasty and satisfying meals, it's time to reconsider. Diet and nutrition experts never tire of saying that some foods, when combined well, not only contribute to weight loss but also enhance your taste buds. So, if you're tired of monotonous and bland diets, explore some effective food combinations that can help you on your fitness journey.

Sticking to a regular exercise routine and a healthy diet plan can be quite challenging. This is especially true if your dietary changes require consuming tasteless food. Surprisingly, there are a few combination foods that can provide a powerful boost to your taste and your fitness expedition. These foods, when consumed together in the right proportions, can enhance your taste buds, improve metabolism, increase satiety, and promote overall well-being.

Research suggests that choosing foods packed with essential nutrients and focusing on foods that are high in protein and fibre can be helpful in weight management. It is said that fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and eggs are linked to weight loss. However, note that along with eating right, engaging in physical activity is equally important for achieving weight loss goals.

Here are some of the winning combinations that will support your quest for a healthier, fitter you. You can personalise these combinations according to your taste preferences and dietary needs. It's always good to consult a nutritionist or a dietician:

Cinnamon with blueberries/raspberries: Cinnamon is known to regulate blood sugar levels, while berries provide a burst of antioxidants and fibre. Take a bowl full of fresh blueberries or raspberries and add a hint of aromatic delight to your snack by sprinkling some cinnamon powder on it. While you relish each juicy bite of the tangy berries, the cinnamon will balance the taste with its sweet and warm flavor.

Tomatoes with lentils: With skyrocketing tomato prices, it may seem like a distant dream to include them in your meals for now. However, if you can manage to get your hands on some, consider pairing them with lentils to create a nutritious and flavorsome dish. While tomatoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, lentils are a good source of protein and fiber, helping you feel satisfied and full for longer.

Ginger with honey/lemon: Ginger, as we know, is good for digestion and can also help reduce inflammation, while honey and lemon add a touch of sweetness and flavour. Lemon also boosts metabolism. Try savouring a soothing tea by combining freshly grated ginger, a drizzle of honey, and a few drops of lemon.

Lemon with cucumber/mint: While lemon is beneficial in supporting hydration and detoxification, cucumber and mint enhance the flavor and provide additional hydration benefits. Take a glass of water and add slices of lemon, refreshing cucumber, and mint leaves to it. Drink this water to quench your thirst and lose some kilos.

Different nuts: Nuts are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre that help keep you feeling full and satisfied between meals. Snack up on a combination of almonds and pistachios or walnuts for a satisfying and nutritious treat. Researchers discovered that individuals who consumed higher quantities of nuts experienced less weight gain over a span of five years compared to those who did not eat nuts. Besides, these people had a lower risk of becoming obese.

Berries with mint: Berries lend natural sweetness and vitamins, while mint adds a burst of refreshing flavor. Combine these to make a refreshing and antioxidant-rich salad.

Greens with eggs/chicken: Boost your nutrient intake by pairing leafy greens like spinach with eggs (for protein) or kale with lean chicken. These combinations provide a mix of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and protein, promoting satiety and supporting muscle health.