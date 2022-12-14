 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included in national immunisation programme by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

The CERVAVAC vaccine is likely to be launched by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in April next year and will be available at a much lower price than the international vaccines available in the market, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the SII said on the sidelines of the South Asia meeting on HPV here.

(Representative image: Reuters)

India would be in a position to roll out the indigenously developed Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) against cervical cancer for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 under the National Immunisation Programme by mid-2023, NTAGI chairperson Dr N K Arora said.

The CERVAVAC vaccine is likely to be launched by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in April next year and will be available at a much lower price than the international vaccines available in the market, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the SII said on the sidelines of the South Asia meeting on HPV here.

The vaccine has received the DCGI’s approval and been cleared by the government advisory panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for use in the public health programme, Dr Arora told PTI.

At present, the country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the vaccine. Three foreign companies manufacture the HPV vaccine out of which two firms sell their vaccines in India. Each dose of the jab available in the market costs over Rs 4,000.Serum Institute’s vaccine is likely to be available at a much lower rate.

In September 2022, SII CEO Adar C Poonawalla had said that HPV vaccine will be available in India at an affordable price of Rs 200-400 per dose.India is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s women and accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths.

Indian women face a 1.6 per cent lifetime cumulative risk of developing cervical cancer and 1.0 per cent cumulative death risk from cervical cancer, Dr Arora said.According to some recent estimates, every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die due to this cancer in India.