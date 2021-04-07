Vaccination picks up pace, as COVID-19 cases surge

More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)

The COVID-19 scenario in India is getting positively grim. India recorded an all-time high of 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases reported, as per the Union health ministry’s April 7, 2021 update.

Over 3.3 million vaccinations were given in a single day with total inoculations in the country reaching 87 million till date.

India recorded a new high of administering more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day on April 5--the 80th day of its vaccination drive, according to an official update on April 6.

Data shows that, though the pace of vaccination has picked up, it has been fluctuating. The second wave has already reported new daily highs compared to the first wave (in less time) with experts suggesting steps to further accelerate the pace of vaccination and strengthening containments.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 87 percent are recipients of their first dose while 13 percent have received the second dose. About 5.6 percent of India’s population (based on 2021 projections) has received at least one vaccine dose.

Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most, nearly 8.6 million total vaccine doses, followed by Gujarat (8 million) and Rajasthan (7.8 million).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India now ranks fourth in the world with 8,43,473 active cases, with an increase of 55,250 cases in 24 hours, as per the April 7 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (4,73,693 or 56 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (52,445) and Karnataka (45,126).

In terms of new cases, Maharashtra reported the maximum (55,469 or 48 percent) fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (9,921), Karnataka (6,150), Uttar Pradesh (5,895) and Delhi (5,100). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.17 crore with 1,66,177 deaths reported till date. India’s recovery rate has slipped to 92.1 percent with a positivity rate at 9.6 percent.

The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest, 2.8 percent. Testing has also picked up over the last 20 days with over 1 million tests reported every day on an average.

More than 1.2 million daily tests were reported, as on April 6 with more than 251 million examinations carried, according to latest figures.