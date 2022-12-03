 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Up to 11% of Covid cases that needed hospitalizations had lung scarring: US study

Dec 03, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Up to 11 per cent of Covid cases that needed hospitalisation had lung scarring which may be irreversible and could get worse over time, according to a study conducted in the United States.

The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, sought to determine the percentage of COVID-19 patients, with various degrees of severity, discharged from hospital who had a type of fibrotic lung damage, known as interstitial lung disease, that requires follow-up care.

Interstitial lung disease refers to a broad group of diseases that are characterized by lung scarring, including idiopathic lung fibrosis. This scarring makes it difficult to breathe and get oxygen into the bloodstream. Lung damage caused by this may be irreversible and get worse over time.

”We estimated that up to 11 per cent of hospitalised Covid patients had fibrotic patterning after recovery from the acute illness,” said corresponding author Iain Stewart, an advanced research fellow (Rayne Foundation) at the Margaret Turner Warwick Centre for Fibrosing Lung Disease, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London.

”Whilst many people experience prolonged breathlessness, the major implication of these findings is that a substantial number of people discharged from a Covid hospitalisation may also have fibrotic abnormalities in their lungs. These results should help concentrate efforts to closely follow at-risk patients. This follow-up should include repeat radiological imaging and lung function testing,” said Stewart.

For some people, these fibrotic patterns may be stable or get resolved. For others, they may lead to long-term lung fibrosis progression, worse quality of life and decreased life expectancy. Early detection of progression is essential to improve outcomes, he said.