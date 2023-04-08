 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union minister highlights need to develop indigenous solutions to India's medical, health issues

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

The minister also stressed on the role and responsibility of the youth to be the architects of ’amrit kaal’ and said that ”the energy and potential of the youth has to be channelised into nation building”.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday stressed on the need for using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to the country’s medical and health issues.

Addressing ’Thyrocon-2023’ here, he also said in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine and provide them to 130 countries to fight the coronavirus.

”We thank Prime Minister Modi who for the first time brought preventive health care into focus in the country which was not taken care of for the last 70 years,” Singh said at the event organised by the Jammu Doctor’s Foundation in association with the Department of Endocrinology, Government Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu.

Flagging two issues, the minister of state in the prime minister’s office said the first is the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to increasing diagnostic capabilities. ”Now, the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports,” Singh said.