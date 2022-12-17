 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Understanding touch starvation — an overlooked side effect of COVID

Sangita Rajan
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

The pandemic may be a thing of the past, but its consequences are still in play. Besides people, pets are a wonderful way to experience physical contact.

Representative image

It has been almost three years since COVID was added to our daily vocabulary. When the world went into a collective lockdown in March 2020, it was difficult to assess how this novel virus was going to impact all five of our senses - smell, taste, sight, hearing and touch. However, we got our answers the hard way.

Our sight was affected by the apocalyptic news we saw - pyres burning, bodies floating in rivers, doctors in complete PPE kits and more. Our hearing was impacted when we woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of yet another ambulance blaring past.  A loss of smell and taste were direct symptoms of the virus, but that’s not all that was lost.

Perhaps the most important, yet most overlooked repercussion was the loss of touch.

While the impacts of COVID-19 have been widely discussed in the context of both physical and mental health in the past couple of years, there seems to be a lack of acknowledgement of the negative and psychological impacts of what we now know as ‘touch starvation’ or ‘skin hunger’.

Touch starvation/deprivation occurs when a person doesn't get an adequate amount of physical contact or any at all. We crave physical interaction because it can help calm the sympathetic nervous system, which releases the hormone oxytocin during stressful times.

An integral feature of the lockdown observed in most nations involved recommended/mandatory practices of social distancing, which prevented millions of people from interacting and experiencing tactile contact with each other.