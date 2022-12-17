Understanding touch starvation — an overlooked side effect of COVID

Representative image

It has been almost three years since COVID was added to our daily vocabulary. When the world went into a collective lockdown in March 2020, it was difficult to assess how this novel virus was going to impact all five of our senses - smell, taste, sight, hearing and touch. However, we got our answers the hard way.

Our sight was affected by the apocalyptic news we saw - pyres burning, bodies floating in rivers, doctors in complete PPE kits and more. Our hearing was impacted when we woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of yet another ambulance blaring past. A loss of smell and taste were direct symptoms of the virus, but that’s not all that was lost.

Perhaps the most important, yet most overlooked repercussion was the loss of touch.

While the impacts of COVID-19 have been widely discussed in the context of both physical and mental health in the past couple of years, there seems to be a lack of acknowledgement of the negative and psychological impacts of what we now know as ‘touch starvation’ or ‘skin hunger’.

Touch starvation/deprivation occurs when a person doesn't get an adequate amount of physical contact or any at all. We crave physical interaction because it can help calm the sympathetic nervous system, which releases the hormone oxytocin during stressful times.

An integral feature of the lockdown observed in most nations involved recommended/mandatory practices of social distancing, which prevented millions of people from interacting and experiencing tactile contact with each other.

Social distancing is not new to the world of public health. Governments in the past have used it to contain and prevent pandemics and epidemics, e.g, the 1916 New York City polio epidemic or the 1918 Spanish flu. The effectiveness of social distancing in controlling epidemics is becoming more apparent. However, there is limited understanding of societal changes triggered by social distancing and how it can affect public health in turn.

Touch has an innate tendency, which is important in the development of both children and adults. It provides a sense of reassurance and comfort in times of distress. Multiple studies have demonstrated a link between touch deprivation and aggressive behaviours, impairment in speech and communication, lowered self-esteem, anxiety, depression and self-injurious behaviour.

According to independent counselling psychologist Aishwarya Raghu from Chennai, when there is inadequate physical interaction, toddlers develop an unhealthy attachment pattern. Young children's sense of worth and love gets influenced. It also influences the child's ability to connect emotionally, understand healthy touches, and feel wanted. The total lack of it might lead to the development of touch hunger or touch aversion as they grow into adolescents.

To combat with isolation and lack of physical contact, people turned to the Internet to keep in touch with their loved ones. In India, despite increased electronic device usage caused by the pandemic, many individuals report feeling excessively lonely. It's likely that, interaction with others via screens and social networks is causing screen exhaustion and not adequately meeting their needs of contact.

In a study published in The Journal of Health and Social Behaviour, sociology researchers at the University of Texas, Austin, have found that social relationships—both quantity and quality—can affect mental health, physical health, and mortality rate. A host of conditions like the development and worsening of cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, autoimmune disorders, high blood pressure, cancer and slowed wound healing is said to be the impact of less or eliminated social relationships.

According to another study published in the ScienceDirect journal, researchers have found that the frequency of skin-to-skin contact can be a major contributor in how beneficial it can be. Lowered frequency of touch, as it happened during the pandemic, could result in how useful contact can be for mental and physical health.

Due to the isolation and reduced frequency of physical contact, the desire to be involved in more social relationships has increased considerably for one section of people. The extreme impacts of craving physical touch could be elevated levels of anxiety, depression and addiction to pornography.

According to a recent study on affective touch perception, when a person experiences fewer opportunities to engage in physical contact, their attachment to touch stimuli increases, similarly to how they prefer high calorie foods when deprived of food.

The pandemic and its resulting lockdowns might be a thing of the past, but its impacts are still reeling in. There are multiple ways to warm up to the idea of physical contact after being isolated and deprived of it. Research recommends interaction with pets, exercise, sensory massage therapy that blocks out sight and sound, weighted blankets or body pillows, and even watching ASMR videos (autonomous sensory meridian response), among other things.

The ASMR phenomenon can also be triggered by sights and sounds such as whispers, crackles, bubble wrap popping, etc.