 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Time to leave the city? Health advantage over villages shrinking fast, says study

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

New research reveals that the advantages of living in cities for the healthy growth and development of young people are shrinking globally

The study found that on average children living in cities had a slightly higher BMI than children in rural areas in 1990 (Image: Pexels)

The advantages of living in cities for young people’s healthy growth and development are shrinking across much of the world, according to a global analysis of trends in child and adolescent height and body mass index (BMI).

The research, by a global consortium of over 1,500 researchers and physicians, analysed height and weight data from 71 million children and adolescents (aged 5 to 19 years) across urban and rural areas of 200 countries from 1990 to 2020. Cities can provide a multitude of opportunities for better education, nutrition, sports and recreation, and healthcare that contributed to school-aged children and adolescents living in cities being taller than their rural counterparts in the 20th century in all but a few wealthy countries.

Also read: More than half of global population will be overweight or obese by 2035, says report

The study, published recently in the journal Nature, found that in the 21st century, this urban height advantage shrank in most countries as a result of accelerating improvements in height for children and adolescents in rural areas. The researchers also assessed children's BMI, an indicator of whether they have a healthy weight for their height. They found that on average children living in cities had a slightly higher BMI than children in rural areas in 1990. By 2020, BMI averages rose for most countries, albeit faster for urban children, except in sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia, where BMI rose faster in rural areas.