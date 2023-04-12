 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Think snoring is normal, just a sign of exhaustion? Experts debunk this and other sleep myths

Nivedita
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

How to sleep well: A good night's rest is as critical to the body as healthy eating or exercising is. Multiple studies have established how the quality of sleep can have far-reaching impact in your life

Getting some quality shut eye every day is as essential as eating healthy or working out in the gym (Image: Freepik)

Late night parties, chilling with friends, binge-watching that new series on OTT, and, if you get some time away from all this, you even squeeze in giving finishing touches to that office PPT your boss has been waiting for more than a week now! You have set your priorities pretty fine: work hard, play even harder.

But what about your sleep cycle? Didn't anybody ever tell you that getting some quality shut eye every day is as essential as eating healthy or working out in the gym? No, you cannot induce sleep by drinking. No, taking frequent naps through the day doesn't compensate for 6-7 hours of proper, uninterrupted sleep. These are myths, and like all myths, they mess up with your life.

We asked Sheetal Shaparia, a Mental health and Life Coach, and Dr. Jagdish Chattnalli, Director of Neurosciences & Lead Consultant Neurosurgeon at AASRA Hospitals, to debunk a few myths about sleep. Here is what they said.