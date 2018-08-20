These 7 superfoods have healing powers

There are items can surely be termed as superfoods as they help in slow the process of ageing, prevent arthritis, diabetes and heart ailments. Did you know eating mushrooms can slow ageing and prevent heart diseases, and that tomatoes are known to lower the risk of cancer. Indeed vegetables and fruits give us balanced nutrition and keep our body healthy. But there are some that have healing powers. These daily consumable items can surely be termed as superfoods as they help in slow the process of ageing, prevent arthritis, diabetes and heart ailments. Here’s a list of 7 superfoods that you must include in your daily diet: