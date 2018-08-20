App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 03:46 PM IST

These 7 superfoods have healing powers

Fruits and vegetables give us balanced nutrition and keep our body healthy. But there are some superfoods that have healing powers. Read on to find out what you should add to your dietary chart.

Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom
There are items can surely be termed as superfoods as they help in slow the process of ageing, prevent arthritis, diabetes and heart ailments. Did you know eating mushrooms can slow ageing and prevent heart diseases, and that tomatoes are known to lower the risk of cancer. Indeed vegetables and fruits give us balanced nutrition and keep our body healthy. But there are some that have healing powers. These daily consumable items can surely be termed as superfoods as they help in slow the process of ageing, prevent arthritis, diabetes and heart ailments. Here’s a list of 7 superfoods that you must include in your daily diet:
Avocados: If you are on a weight loss programme, avocados must be on your dietary list. But, did you know avocados can enhance vision and improve the digestive system. (Image: Shutterstock)
Beans: They increase antioxidant levels in the body and help in preventing diabetes and other heart diseases. (Image: Shutterstock)
Garlic: Garlic is known to boost immunity, can help in treating a cold or cough and can improve brain functions and memory. (Image: Shutterstock)
Watermelon: This fruit is totally fat-free and helps in beautifying the skin. Consuming it can help prevent cancer. (Image: Shutterstock)
Pears: Since they are high in fibre, pears can help reduce weight, combat cancer and prevent diabetes. (Image: Shutterstock)
Cucumbers: Apart from keeping you cool, cucumbers can lower stress levels and anxiety. (Image: Shutterstock)
Coconut: We all are aware of the miraculous benefits of coconut in weight management and maintaining healthy skin. But, above all consuming coconut helps in fighting arthritis. So if you haven’t added these superfoods on your diet chart as yet, what are you waiting for! (Image: Shutterstock)
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 03:46 pm

#Health and fitness #Healthcare & wellness #superfoods

