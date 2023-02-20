 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Health & Fitness

The Whole Truth | The 'peri peri' feeling: What is perimenopause?

Sanjukta Sharma
Feb 20, 2023

A new book on perimenopause, the biggest mid-life hitch. It is different from menopause.

Perimenopause. (Photo: Getty Images)

A new Indian book on perimenopause. Unusual news, I thought, and ordered a copy immediately. Shonali Sabherwal, a macrobiotic nutritionist and gut expert, and Dr Nozer Sherier, one of Mumbai’s most well-known gynaecologists with flourishing practices in three leading hospitals, have a bible in Finding Your Balance: Your 360 Degree Guide to Perimenopause and Beyond (Penguin, 427 pages, Rs399) for women in their 40s and marching into their 50s and menopause years.

'Finding Your Balance: Your 360 Degree Guide to Perimenopause and Beyond' by Shonali Sabherwal and Dr Nozer Sheriar (Penguin, 427 pages, Rs399).

The time to talk openly about perimenopause is just about right. The entrepreneurial dream that has found inspiration, support and money in the past decade around the world is the Fem Tech start-up dream — tech-based start-up solutions related to reproductive, sexual, maternal and gynaecological health, founded largely by women. Bengaluru-based FemTech India, a one-stop platform for all things fem tech in India estimates that the worth of the Indian fem tech industry will cross Rs 100 million dollars by 2025.

The book I’m talking about will go down well on a generation used to menstrual cups, ovulation apps and health bots. It does break some new ground. It is an expert, comprehensible addition to what Instagram can offer as advice on perimenopause. Your therapist is no radical if you are in your 40s — man or woman or anyone from the gender spectrum — and they don’t explain to you that the peerless, won’t-kowtow anxiety you feel on most days may be feeding from perimenopausal disturbance in your hormones. But the book does something important: It differentiates perimenopause from menopause, which many women and men have not yet had the chance to understand. Conversations around periods and menopause tend to be either feminist battle points or pure medical science.