The Paleo diet - A beginner's guide

In its purest form, the Paleo diet allows you to eat only those foods that humans ate when they first roamed this planet millions of years ago. Although it's impossible to know exactly what human ancestors ate, experts believe their diets consisted whole foods and it helps lose weight as your calorie intake tends to lower.

To adapt and stay healthy on this diet, researchers suggest regular exercise while following a strict diet comprised of food that is gathered. The thumb rule of this diet is to eat whole foods and avoid processed foods.

Eat whole, unprocessed foods like meat, seafood, eggs, veggies, fruits, potatoes, nuts, healthy fats and spices. If possible, choose grass-fed and organic products. Avoid all processed foods and ingredients, including sugar, bread, certain vegetable oils, trans-fats and artificial sweeteners.

You can also use the Paleo diet as a starting point, adding a few other healthy foods like grass-fed butter and gluten-free whole grains. When following the Paleo diet, you can seldom indulge in small amounts of red wine and dark chocolate from time to time.

Eating out while following the Paleo diet doesn't have to be difficult. Simply select a meat or fish dish on the menu and add some extra veggies. Note that though nuts and seeds are allowed in this diet, it is preferred as an evening snack, they can be high in calories.