Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: What to do with two weeks to go

Shrenik Avlani
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Get at least seven hours of sleep daily, hydrate and focus on rest, recovery and carb-loading to get rid of training fatigue and prepare the body for the endurance event

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is exactly two weeks away. If you've signed up and are feeling a mix of excitement and nerves, this is absolutely normal. After all, some of India Inc’s biggest and brightest leaders and entrepreneurs, started their running journey right here.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekharan, Indiabulls Housing Finance vice-president, MD and CEO Gagan Banga, SUGAR Cosmetics’ co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh, Starbucks India CEO Sushant Dash, Anil Ambani and upGrad co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar are regulars at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Some of them will be lining up at the start line on January 15, 2023, when the Tata Mumbai Marathon returns after a two-year Covid-related hiatus.

“Being excited yet nervous as the race day approaches is very common, especially among new runners and those trying a longer distance,” says Dr Erika Patel, 35, a Chennai-based gynaecologist who has run the Comrades Ultra, three full and numerous half marathons. Patel is a pacer for the full marathon at the upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai Marathon

Patel adds: “The last fortnight is the hardest because you can’t really train. You need to stay calm, rest and not really do anything. This is called the tapering period.”

Tapering is reducing your running mileage and frequency so as to allow your muscles to rest and recover for race day.