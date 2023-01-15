 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mina Guli is running 200 marathons in 12 months. Here's why

Shail Desai
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Australian Mina Guli plans to run her 200th marathon in New York City in March 2023, to coincide with the United Nations 2023 Water Conference.

Two events of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 started from CSMT, Mumbai, at 5.15 am on January 15. (Photo by Emmanuel Karbhari for Moneycontrol)

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon today (January 15, 2023), one runner lined up at the start chasing goals quite unlike the rest. Mina Guli isn’t running her first marathon or targeting a personal best either. Her aim is to simply get across the finish line. For that will be just another major step towards the massive undertaking that she signed up for last year.

On March 22, 2022, Guli ran her first marathon back home in Australia. Over the next year, her target was to finish 200 marathons - she’d knocked off 155 of them before the Mumbai Marathon. The last one will coincide with the United Nations 2023 Water Conference in New York City in March 2023. And her sole motive is to draw attention to the global water crisis, and how it is likely to affect us in the time ahead.

(Photo courtesy Mina Guli)

“This problem is not just a humanitarian one or an environmental one - it’s actually a social and economic crisis as well. And one of the biggest challenges is for companies and governments to understand what this crisis looks like. Much of the water-related risk is going unquantified and unacknowledged, which is a major problem. There’s a huge information gap between what’s happening on ground and what’s being talked about in corporate boardrooms and government offices,” she says.

“Water goes into everything that we buy, use and consume every single day. It impacts these companies in ways they cannot imagine. So it’s all going to come back and bite them someday,” she adds.

Guli, 52, remembers a period of drought in Australia, when dinner time conversations revolved around receding levels in dams, failed crops and how the family could save water each day. A lawyer by qualification, her career in investment funds first brought her close to water conversation during an assignment with the World Economic Forum. That’s when she realised the severity of the issue and the lack of action when it came to addressing it.