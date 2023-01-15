Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mina Guli is running 200 marathons in 12 months. Here's why

Two events of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 started from CSMT, Mumbai, at 5.15 am on January 15. (Photo by Emmanuel Karbhari for Moneycontrol)

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon today (January 15, 2023), one runner lined up at the start chasing goals quite unlike the rest. Mina Guli isn’t running her first marathon or targeting a personal best either. Her aim is to simply get across the finish line. For that will be just another major step towards the massive undertaking that she signed up for last year.

On March 22, 2022, Guli ran her first marathon back home in Australia. Over the next year, her target was to finish 200 marathons - she’d knocked off 155 of them before the Mumbai Marathon. The last one will coincide with the United Nations 2023 Water Conference in New York City in March 2023. And her sole motive is to draw attention to the global water crisis, and how it is likely to affect us in the time ahead.

“This problem is not just a humanitarian one or an environmental one - it’s actually a social and economic crisis as well. And one of the biggest challenges is for companies and governments to understand what this crisis looks like. Much of the water-related risk is going unquantified and unacknowledged, which is a major problem. There’s a huge information gap between what’s happening on ground and what’s being talked about in corporate boardrooms and government offices,” she says.

“Water goes into everything that we buy, use and consume every single day. It impacts these companies in ways they cannot imagine. So it’s all going to come back and bite them someday,” she adds.

Guli, 52, remembers a period of drought in Australia, when dinner time conversations revolved around receding levels in dams, failed crops and how the family could save water each day. A lawyer by qualification, her career in investment funds first brought her close to water conversation during an assignment with the World Economic Forum. That’s when she realised the severity of the issue and the lack of action when it came to addressing it.

“I wanted to find something that would allow me to go to the frontline of the crisis, meet the people who were suffering as well as those working on the possible solutions. I wanted to bring out these voices through something that was bold and audacious - not only to grab attention but to show the power of what can be done,” she recalls.

For Guli, that medium turned out to be running - an activity she detested so much during childhood that she would do anything in her power to keep away from it.

“My earliest running memories are from finishing last in a race at school. I swore never to run again. Nobody picked me on their team either, so it worked out. I would find every excuse possible to not play a sport, perhaps schedule a doctor’s appointment or sit for a music lesson. I just didn’t enjoy it,” she says.

Yet, it was running that took her places. And over time, the marathon distance of 42.195km became her identity of sorts.

In 2012, she founded a non-profit called Thirst through which she looked to draw attention towards the water crisis around the world. Along the way, she embraced mammoth distances that only a few determined souls could dream of accomplishing in their lifetime.

In 2016, she ran 40 marathons across seven deserts on seven continents over seven weeks. The following year, she ran a marathon every day for 40 days along six rivers.

In 2019, her ambitious goal of running a marathon a day for 100 days was cut short on the 62nd run when she suffered a stress fracture in the femur. It only made her resolve stronger and she bounced back to take on her latest challenge.

“When things don’t go according to plan, you have two choices - to give up and go home, or buckle up and be in it for the ride. It is testament to our ability to overcome challenges. I’ve not only done 62 marathons today, but gone twice the distance over the last few months,” she says.

The runs have given her a ringside view of the water challenges people are facing in different parts of the world. In South Africa, she was witness to fights breaking out in the streets over water. The pockmarked land in Konya, Turkey, reminded her of the moon, a consequence of the soil collapsing after locals persistently dug to access ground water. Then, there were uncertain moments during a run in Jordan when she had to avail help from the nomadic Bedouins to source water.

The projects have also put Guli in the most unexpected situations. She’s run in waist-deep water during a flash flood in Bolivia. In Tajikistan, she donned a helmet and grabbed ice axes and rope to run up a glacier in order to study the effects of climate change.

Most mornings, she swears that she could skip her scheduled run for the day. But the many lives put on hold for the sole purpose of accessing water is enough reason to don shoes and get on with the job on hand.

“When I lack motivation, I rely on discipline, which has been a big part of my life. It gets me out of bed and out of the door. I realise the enormity of the challenge that we are facing and it’s only made my desire to resolve it stronger,” she says.

After the wear and tear of many marathons, Guli realises the need to stick to consistency, rather than pace. Her focus is never on the clock - just on the next step that she has to take, which is another big one towards raising awareness about the world's water situation.

“Individuals, businesses and governments need to realise that they can do a lot more. For too long, water has been running us. It’s now time I run for water,” she says.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will be her fifth run in India, in collaboration with Bayer as part of the Run Blue initiative. After all the marathons she’s run over the years, Guli still relishes the joy of running alongside thousands of other folks, each one chasing their own personal goal, much like she had started out to achieve back in the day.

“At times, it takes just one person to put their hand up and say, I am going to solve the global water crisis. Today, there are thousands of people across 197 countries and territories running for water. And the day we achieve our objective, it will simply be a huge moment of relief for me,” she says.