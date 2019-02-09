App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swine Flu: Health Ministry sends 2 teams to Gujarat, Punjab to assist states

Fifty-four deaths and 1,187 cases were reported in Gujarat till February 7, while 30 deaths and 301 cases were reported from Punjab, according to data by the Health Ministry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In view of rising cases of swine flu and deaths due to the disease in Gujarat and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry has sent two teams to assess the situation and assist the states in strengthening their response mechanism to contain the ailment.

Fifty-four deaths and 1,187 cases were reported in Gujarat till February 7, while 30 deaths and 301 cases were reported from Punjab, according to data by the Health Ministry.

"Two central teams have been sent to Gujarat and Punjab as they have reported large number of fatalities due to the H1N1 infection," said an official from the ministry.

Both teams comprise a microbiologist, an epidemiologist and a clinician.

related news

The ministry had earlier deputed a public health team to Rajasthan, which has recorded the highest number of cases and deaths due to swine flu this year.

Ninty-six deaths and 2,706 cases were reported in Rajasthan till February 7, the data stated.

The states have also been advised to involve district collectors in enhancing public awareness and outbreak response.

The death toll due to swine flu in the country has soared to 226 with the H1N1 virus claiming 31 more lives in a week till Monday, while the number of those affected crossed the 6,000 mark.

In a recently held high-powered meeting with senior officials of the ministry, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan reviewed the state of preparedness and action taken to deal with H1N1 influenza cases.

The guidelines for influenza vaccination were shared with all the states and the details of manufacturers of vaccine provided by the Drug Controller General of India was shared with all the states.

Communication material for preventive measures has also been shared with all the states.

"Majority of cases have been reported from 13 states (and majority of deaths have been reported from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Deaths have been seen more in persons having comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension etc," the official said.

Regular video conferences are being held to monitor the situation, he said.

Advisory for preparedness to seasonal influenza A (H1N1) was issued and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and its state units have enhanced the surveillance for Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), according to a statement issued here.

The Drug Controller General of India has been asked to coordinate with drug manufacturers and monitor the availability of Oseltamivir, the drug recommended by the WHO in various states, it said.

The ministry has recommended vaccination for health care workers and other priority groups.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #India #swine flu #WHO

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.