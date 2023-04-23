 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma, Hetero recall drugs in the US market

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Drug makers Sun Pharma and Hetero are recalling products in the US market for manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per the US health regulator's latest Enforcement Report, the US-based arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling a generic drug indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with acute hypotension.

Princeton (New Jersey) based Sun Pharmaceutical Inc is recalling 16,450 vials of Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection for "Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications", it said.

The affected lot has been manufactured by Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma and distributed in the US by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the USFDA stated. Sun Pharmaceutical Inc initiated the Class III nationwide recall (US) on March 29 this year.