you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Step up your fitness game just like Bollywood celebrities through virtual classes

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more people are now able to train with Bollywood fitness experts, thanks to virtual fitness classes.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Representative image
Representative image

Bollywood celebrities are setting fitness goals even during the nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, celebrities are sharing their workout videos on social media to encourage fans to stay fit.

If you wish to train just like them, why not learn the tips and tricks from experts who help celebrities with their fitness regime?

Celebrity fitness trainers like Radhika Karle, who is a pilates master and a celebrity trainer or Yasmin Karachiwala, are now helping people train online through platforms like Fitternity.

“I continue to train many celebrities virtually, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. But what is interesting about fitness going online is that it is making me more accessible. Being a celebrity trainer, now anyone and everyone across the country can train with me online through apps like Fit-TV,” Karle said. Fit-TV is a video-on-demand service.

Neha Motwani, Founder and CEO of Fitternity, said that more celebrity trainers are now using video-on-demand services to train people online. “We started Fit-TV two to three weeks back and we have seen more than 6,000 subscribers for this format. What we are doing is that we have made the first three videos free and from fourth video onwards people will have to pay Rs 300 per video. Currently, majority of the subscribers are at the three-video point,” Motwani said.

She added that along with individuals who are using Fit-TV, a lot of large corporates are also using the service.

Celebrity fitness experts attracting more people to train online

Motwani suggests that celebrity trainers are increasing their reach as more people are accessing online fitness classes.

“Each fitness activity has a set of celebrity trainers. These are largely originating from studios. Celebrity trainers do have a positive impact. Industry experts like Namrata Purohit in Pilates or for functional training experts like Prashant Sawant who is Shah Rukh Khan’s trainer, or Vinod Channa — we have trainers across the board. India is Bollywood-crazy so fitness is a great thing to take up from Bollywood and these celebrity trainers are helping us to take fitness to a larger audience,” Motwani added.

Karle suggests that online fitness “is going to be a trend and it will continue for some time because of convenience. Plus, having accessibility to a large number of trainers is one more plus point. Online fitness platforms are giving everyone access to celebrity trainers which may not have been accessible otherwise.”

Training online is not so easy

While online fitness classes are a silver lining during the current pandemic, Karle pointed towards some challenges regarding virtual fitness training.

“The form of movement that I teach that is Pilates and that requires a lot of hands on personal cueing, putting your hands on the client but that I can no longer do. So, my verbal cueing has heightened. In a fitness centre, you can see people’s facial expression, body language and as a personal trainer it is important for us to read the body language and be able to modify training accordingly. Now you are looking at screens, which is crazy difficult,” Karle said.

However, she added that “one advantage is my clients are super focused because they cannot miss one thing that I say. Now they have to really focus on their form.”

“Sonam Kapoor who used to do 15 exercises is doing 25 in a one-hour session,” Karle added.

First Published on May 10, 2020 01:22 pm

