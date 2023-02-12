Snow cricket fever grips Kashmir

Winter is generally considered harsh and brings a certain boredom to the days in Kashmir, but with snow cricket, enthusiasts have found a way to entertain themselves and others.

Amid sub-zero temperatures, and with mesmerising views of snow-covered mountains as the backdrop, young players in hamlets across the Kashmir Valley, hold cricket tournaments on snow-covered grounds.

Shiekh Ikhlaq, 38, who has been playing on the snowfields of Gurez since 1995, says: “The game is not new for the people in Gurez. There was no mobile network here... which is why snow cricket seems new to people. Thanks to internet service, videos of snow cricket in Gurez have appeared on social media.”

In January 2022, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne had reshared a video of young people playing cricket on snow in the Gurez area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, around 130 kilometres from Srinagar city, on his Twitter handle with the comment: “How good is that.”

The post garnered close to 20,000 likes.

On February 10, 2023, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games open in Gulmarg. Thakur also announced that a Centre of Excellence for winter sports would come up in the Valley soon.

The Games are on from February 10-14 this year, and include sports like snow shoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock.

During winters, the picturesque Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for at least 5-6 months. It is usually during this time that the local youth dig the cricket pitches, plant their wickets and play this unusual version of India's most popular sport.

These days, the cricket grounds in Gurez’s Markoot, Achura and Bagtor are painted white with snow.

Ikhlaq, who started playing snow cricket as a middle-order batsman when he was 10 years old, explains that playing cricket on the snow is “not everyone’s cup of tea”. The game has to be learned properly first. “One cannot rule out the risk of getting injured while playing snow cricket. There is every chance that you may slip on the hard ice or you may get to see uneven bounce while batting or fielding.”

In 2002, Ikhlaq himself was badly wounded and fractured his nose when a ball unevenly bounced on hard ice. “Despite the injury, I returned back and continued to play cricket on snow,” he recalled.

The Line of Control between India and Pakistan is just a few miles north of Gurez. Locals believe that besides snow cricket, Gurez has huge potential of becoming a hub of winter sports in Kashmir.

Besides snow cricket, people said that the government can also organise ice hockey, snow skiing and other winter games so that the tourism sector can further thrive and Gurez can become an attractive winter tourist destination in India after Gulmarg.

The snow cricket craze is spreading, from Gurez to south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts.

This year the first ever snow sports festival was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council at Sports Stadium Batapora in Shopian, around 50 kilometres from Srinagar.

During the festival, the players participated in snow cricket, snow volleyball, snow shoe, roll ball and ice stock events with participation of more than 300 athletes including females.

For the first time ever, a number of young cricketers, including 21-year-old Tabish Hussain, who was captaining his side, stepped out on the snow and played cricket in Shopian.

“Compared to the rest of Kashmir, we get more snow in Shopian. I saw a number of snow cricket videos from Gurez and decided to take initiative in my hometown. The administration came forward and organised a cricket match on snow, giving an unprecedented experience to us,” said Hussain who was declared the man of the match.

Similarly, cricket is being played on a snowfield in Tral area of Pulwama district, 50 kilometres from Srinagar.

Such is the popularity of snow cricket in Syed Abad hamlet of Tral that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about snow cricket being played here in his recent radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Next time when you visit Kashmir, take your time to watch snow cricket,” the PM suggested to the tourists. “That will make your trip more memorable.”

A local cricketer Mir Nadeem said that playing on snow for the first time has brought excitement to the whole village. “When PM Modi mentioned our game in his monthly radio address, it has infused a new enthusiasm and hope among local cricketers who are dreaming to play at national or international level.”

How to play snow cricket

Players level a 22-yard pitch between the two wickets in the snow and lay a mat. Except the batsman and the wicketkeeper, all other fielders including the bowler run on the snow to stop the ball or take catches.

These cricket matches also pull a huge number of spectators, with some arriving with Kangris (fire pots) filled with embers under their Pheran, a long traditional robe worn in Kashmir in the winter as protection against the cold.

Amid nail-biting cold, the spectators including men, women and children cheer on every shot while the commentary also goes on.

The first ever snow cricket tournament was held at St Moritz in Switzerland in 2018, which featured former international cricketers— Mike Hussey, Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and Mahela Jayawardene.

Following the success of the Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland, the first ice tournament in Kashmir was supposed to start on February 15, 2019, in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination.

Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer to represent India from J&K, and Bangladesh cricketer Anamul Haque Bijoy were about to feature in much anticipated game when the Pulwama suicide attack took place. The deadly militant attack killed more than 40 paramilitary troopers and that game was never played.