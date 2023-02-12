 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Snow cricket fever grips Kashmir

Irfan Amin Malik
Srinagar / Feb 12, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

As the Winter Games unfold in Gulmarg, a look at how local youth pass the time playing snow cricket in other parts of Kashmir from Gurez to Shopian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about snow cricket in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address of 2023. (Photo: Screen shot)

Winter is generally considered harsh and brings a certain boredom to the days in Kashmir, but with snow cricket, enthusiasts have found a way to entertain themselves and others.

Amid sub-zero temperatures, and with mesmerising views of snow-covered mountains as the backdrop, young players in hamlets across the Kashmir Valley, hold cricket tournaments on snow-covered grounds.

Shiekh Ikhlaq, 38, who has been playing on the snowfields of Gurez since 1995, says: “The game is not new for the people in Gurez. There was no mobile network here... which is why snow cricket seems new to people. Thanks to internet service, videos of snow cricket in Gurez have appeared on social media.”

In January 2022, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne had reshared a video of young people playing cricket on snow in the Gurez area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, around 130 kilometres from Srinagar city, on his Twitter handle with the comment: “How good is that.”

The post garnered close to 20,000 likes.