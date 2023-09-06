Seasonal influenza: Watch out for sudden fever, fatigue, coughing, chills and muscle aches

Influenza is characterised by a runny nose, sore throat and cough. It may also present with conjunctivitis (Image: Canva)

Seasonal influenza is a highly contagious sickness caused by different kinds of viruses that spread across the globe. These viruses (Influenza viruses A, B, C) attack your body and make themselves at home in your noses, throats, and lungs. It can also cause severe complications like pneumonia. Studies suggest that influenza poses an exceptionally high risk to very young and elderly individuals, as well as those with underlying health conditions like heart disease or asthma.

Influenza is characterised by a runny nose, sore throat and cough. It may also present with conjunctivitis. It has a sudden onset, and spreads to the community quickly. Watch out for these complications:

Pneumonia: Influenza can lead to pneumonia, a lung infection. This complication can be severe, particularly in younger children, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with specific chronic health issues, or those with a weakened immune system. While the majority of flu cases do not progress to pneumonia, those that do often result in more severe outcomes.

Bronchitis: Influenza can cause inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which carry air to the lungs. This inflammation can lead to bronchitis, characterised by coughing, increased mucus production, and difficulty breathing. While chronic bronchitis is primarily attributed to cigarette smoking, acute bronchitis typically stems from viral infections, often the same viruses responsible for colds and the flu.

Sinus and ear infections: The flu can contribute to infections in the sinus or ear cavities. Sinusitis and ear infections may occur due to the inflammation and congestion caused by the flu virus, leading to symptoms such as sinus pain, congestion, earache, and ear drainage.

Worsening of pre-existing health problems:

If you suffer from pre-existing chronic medical conditions, such as asthma or chronic heart disease, you are at risk of experiencing worsened symptoms during a flu infection. For instance, asthma attacks may be triggered by the flu, and chronic heart disease can worsen due to the added stress on the body caused by the infection.

Sepsis risk: Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction of the body to an infection and requires urgent medical intervention. Flu virus infections in the respiratory tract can provoke an extreme inflammatory response, potentially leading to sepsis.

Inflammation of vital organs: Influenza can trigger inflammation in crucial organs, such as the heart (myocarditis), brain (encephalitis), or muscle tissues (myositis, rhabdomyolysis). These conditions can be dangerous and require immediate medical attention.

All these complications can be prevented by certain basic precautions like timely vaccination, especially in infants, and following all steps of hand hygiene. Wearing a mask in susceptible situations, like near an infected person or when visiting the hospital outpatient department, can help in keeping infection at bay. Keeping the immune system strong with a balanced diet and taking time out to exercise every day may be helpful.