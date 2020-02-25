App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | How India could improve cancer treatment

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Vishwanath Pilla to find out what can be done in India to improve cancer treatment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell is a breakthrough cancer treatment that helps identify and kill cancer cells in a patient.

There are many patients battling cancer in India, but the treatment available isn’t overtly successful, and can have side-effects. According to American scientist Carl June, India could develop the technology to offer cheaper treatment that can be less painful. Currently, the CAR T-cell therapy is not available in India and its cost is over $1.5 million.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Vishwanath Pilla to find out what can be done in India to improve cancer treatment.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #cancer #cancer treatment #medicine #pharma #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.