Reporter's Take | How India could improve cancer treatment

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell is a breakthrough cancer treatment that helps identify and kill cancer cells in a patient.

There are many patients battling cancer in India, but the treatment available isn’t overtly successful, and can have side-effects. According to American scientist Carl June, India could develop the technology to offer cheaper treatment that can be less painful. Currently, the CAR T-cell therapy is not available in India and its cost is over $1.5 million.

