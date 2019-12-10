Reporter’s Take | Anti-diabetes drug Vildagliptin to get much cheaper

As the patents for anti-diabetes Vildagliptin -- held by Novartis in India -- expired on December 9, the market is likely to be flooded by much cheaper rip-offs. So much so that the price of the medication could reduce by almost 80 percent.

Branded versions of Vildagliptin are sold between Rs 20 and Rs 28 per tablet and on e-pharmacy portal 1Mg, Natco Pharma and Vivifi Life Sciences have launched their 50 mg versions of Vildagliptin at Rs 125 (14 tablets strip) and Rs 105 (15 tablets strip), respectively.

