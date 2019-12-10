App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter’s Take | Anti-diabetes drug Vildagliptin to get much cheaper

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out how patients who use Vildagliptin will benefit as Novartis' patent for the anti-diabetes drug ends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the patents for anti-diabetes Vildagliptin -- held by Novartis in India -- expired on December 9, the market is likely to be flooded by much cheaper rip-offs. So much so that the price of the medication could reduce by almost 80 percent.

Branded versions of Vildagliptin are sold between Rs 20 and Rs 28 per tablet and on e-pharmacy portal 1Mg, Natco Pharma and Vivifi Life Sciences have launched their 50 mg versions of Vildagliptin at Rs 125 (14 tablets strip) and Rs 105 (15 tablets strip), respectively.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out how patients who use Vildagliptin will benefit from this.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #anti-diabetes #pharma #video

