Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Delhi recorded 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

As Delhi witnesses a sudden spurt in Covid cases, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population, especially those who are immunocompromised or have comorbidities.

They have also advised people to remain cautious by masking up and avoiding public gatherings. Delhi recorded 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

While the government did not issue a bulletin on Friday, the numbers on Thursday stood at 295 while the positivity rate was at 12.48 per cent. Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health specialist, told PTI, ”There is a clear dissociation between infection and disease. It means that people are testing positive but they do not have symptoms. There is increased testing for flu so there is targeted testing and hence an increase in cases.

”Since there is a surge, patients admitted (for other ailments) are being tested and they are turning out to be Covid positive.” He explained that since the variant XBB.1.6 has a ”growth advantage”, so there is an increase in cases. However, he stressed that at this juncture, there is no point in just tracking absolute numbers.

