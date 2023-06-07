Planning a trekking holiday in Himachal or Uttarakhand? Don't start without reading this

Acute mountain sickness is a neurologic condition that develops after 6 to 12 hours of ascending a high altitude. It may present headaches, nausea, fatigue, and dizziness.

Are you a backpacker, ready to achieve heights, literally? Are treks peaceful and cathartic to you, or do you love the rush of climbing mountains in gelid regions? Here are a few things you must keep in mind before your next high-altitude climb.

Ascending a high altitude stresses the body because of the decreased partial pressure of oxygen inspired. The oxygen cascade gets deranged, including disturbed diffusion of O2 across the alveoli (in the lungs).

Acclimatisation is the process of becoming accustomed to the surrounding environment, often by changes in the body's physiology. When you scale a height, say a mountain, the internal environment experiences various alterations. Quickening of breath, one of the characteristic features of acclimatisation, is observed. The body produces more red blood cells to meet the rising oxygen demand, thus increasing the haemoglobin levels. This is a normal reaction to a difference in altitude.

Acute mountain sickness: If proper care and precautions are not taken, and you ascend too quickly, your body may not have time to acclimatise. This can lead to acute mountain sickness, high-altitude pulmonary oedema (HAPE) or high-altitude cerebral oedema (HACE). Acute mountain sickness is a neurological condition that develops after 6 to 12 hours of ascending a high altitude. It may present headaches, nausea, fatigue, and dizziness.

A dry cough can be observed in HAPE, which may progress to blood coming out along with the cough. Your heart rate could increase, and you could have palpitations, hyperventilation (increase in breathing rate), and an increased body pH. On the other hand, HACE is a neurological disorder that can be potentially fatal, characterised by altered mental status and increased fatigue.

Prevention is the key:

Go slow: Gradual ascent allows sufficient time to acclimate to the increasing altitude. According to Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine (20th Edition), this is the best method to prevent altitude sickness. However, note that the rate of acclimatisation may differ from one backpacker to the next.

Night picnic: Spending the night sleeping under the stars can give you the cinematic moment of your life and also aid in adjusting to the altitude. Staying overnight at an intermediate height before progressing to a higher one can help diminish the risk of altitude sickness.

Time to sojourn: Adding rest days to the itinerary is important, as constant climbing above sea level may predispose you to high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE). Camping or resting in the middle of the ascent can prevent this complication and allow sufficient time to rejuvenate from the arduous hike.

Hydrate: Drinking enough liquids, especially water, is crucial in maintaining fluid homeostasis while trekking. This combats fluid loss because of sweating and hyperventilation. Keep a water bottle handy and sip from it regularly is critical.

Avoid glucocorticoids: A few climbers turn to glucocorticoids (steroids) to enhance their performance, which may cause more harm than good. These pharmacological aids can deleteriously affect ascent due to significant side effects, like in the eye and bone functioning.

Step down: In case you experience the symptoms, descend a few hundred meters. This can provide symptomatic relief along with some rest. If the condition is not manageable, immediate descent is advised.

While it is wonderful to experience great heights, remember this golden rule: go slow and give yourself enough time to adjust. If any unbearable symptoms arise, seek immediate help.