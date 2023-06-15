Peptic ulcer symptoms, causes and cure: Avoid spicy food, stop smoking, manage stress

The stomach's mucosa protects it from assault by the hydrochloric acid (secreted by the stomach to aid digestion), which gets deranged on developing peptic ulcers (Image: Canva)

Do you ever feel a burning or gnawing pain in the left side of your stomach, especially after you eat? Or maybe you feel better when you have some food. If this pain also disturbs your sleep cycle, then you might have peptic ulcers, sores that form on the lining of your stomach or the first part of your small intestine.

A peptic ulcer refers to the disruption of the mucosal layer of the stomach or the first part of the small intestine (duodenum) that leads to active inflammation. The stomach's mucosa protects it from assault by the hydrochloric acid (secreted by the stomach to aid digestion), which gets deranged on developing peptic ulcers.

Symptoms of peptic ulcer

Most people experience two types of peptic ulcers; gastric and duodenal. The incidence of duodenal ulcers is four times more than gastric ulcers. Pain caused due to the ulcer (usually at night) is relieved after eating food, though only temporarily. Blood in the stools may be observed, and stress significantly contributes to this type of ulcer.

On the other hand, gastric ulcers are often seen beyond the 6th decade of life. Unlike duodenal ulcers, here, pain is felt after food intake. Nausea and vomiting are frequently experienced alongside blood in the urine. There is significant weight loss, and the person prefers bland diet sans fried or spicy items.

Causes of peptic ulcer

Here are some factors to be wary of that may cause peptic ulcer disease:

NSAIDs: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin, diclofenac, etc., have a toxic effect on the mucosa and cause damage to the cells lining the stomach and duodenum. The continuous use of such medicines should be controlled, and self-medication without a physician's consultation must be avoided.

Spices: You may pride yourself in having the highest spice tolerance amongst your friends, and dishes infused with peppers and hot sauces could be your go-to meals, but this chilli-endurance may be counterintuitive. Spices act as irritants and affect the lesser curvature of the stomach, often resulting in gastric ulcers. It is recommended to control spice intake and avoid frequent consumption.

Blood Group O: Universal donors (as those having an O blood group are often called) are more susceptible to developing peptic ulcers. Genetics play a role in this, as is seen by studies on families and twins.

Smoking: The ill effects of tobacco are aplenty, and peptic ulcer disease is one of them. Long-term smoking can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, another risk factor for the incidence of gastric or duodenal ulcers. Nicotine patches and chewing gums might help in replacing this habit gradually.

Helicobacter pylori: This bacteria exacerbates the duodenal mucosa, causing pain and irritation in the left side of the abdomen. About 15-20 percent of cases infected with this organism tend to develop peptic ulcer disease.

Stress: Chronic stress has been a known cause of peptic ulcers, and it can have deleterious effects on the mind and the gastrointestinal tract. Meditation and yoga must become an integral part of life to help manage pressure and workload.

Cure for peptic ulcer

If the pain becomes unbearable and one notices associated symptoms like blood in the stools or urine, it is advised that one consult the gastroenterologist for treatment and relief.