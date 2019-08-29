Over 80% patients with type-2 diabetes and hypertension have vitamin D deficiency, says study

More than 80 percent of people suffering from diabetes and hypertension in India have been suffering from vitamin D deficiency, a latest study by a Indian researchers has revealed.

A pan-India study sampled vitamin D deficiency in 1,500 people -- 500 of whom had type-2 diabetes, 500 were battling hypertension, while the remaining 500 had both. Around 84 percent of the patients having type 2 diabetes were vitamin D deficient. While 82.6 percent patients with hypertension had vitamin D deficiency and 84 percent patients with both type 2 diabetes and hypertension were vitamin D deficient.

The study was authored by India's leading endocrinologists and diabetologists PG Talwalkar, Vaishali Deshmukh, MC Deepak and Dinesh Agrawal.

Less that 20 nanogram per milliliter of 25-hydroxy-vitamin D is considered to be severe deficiency. A healthy level of vitamin D is 30 nanogram per milliliter and above.

Vitamin D is a critical micronutrient that helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphorus in the body. These in turn are required to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

Vitamin D deficiency can fuel complications in patients with chronic diseases. For example, prior population studies have found a 3-fold increased risk of ischemic stroke associated with low vitamin D levels in patients with hypertension.

According to research, vitamin D helps improve the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels and thus reduce the risk of insulin resistance, the precursor to type 2 diabetes

Not just in patients with diabetes and hypertension, multiple studies have estimated that the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency is between 70 percent to 90 percent of the population, with almost undetectable vitamin D levels during winter. Moreover, studies show that there is no significant variation in deficiency levels across regions, with each reporting deficiency prevalence of 88, 90, 93 and 91 percent, respectively.

The causes of vitamin D deficiency in a sun-drenched country like India are manifold. Most people do not receive adequate exposure to sunlight, as modernised lifestyles have resulted in less time spent outdoors for work or leisure. Moreover, high levels of air pollution can hamper the transmission of UVB rays required to synthesise vitamin D in the skin. Conservative dressing customs, combined with social norms that emphasise the attractiveness of a fair complexion, lead many to avoid exposure to sunlight during noon hours when it is most beneficial. The pollution in the cities also filters out UV radiation needed for processing vitamin D.

Moreover, vegetarianism has a prominent place in the Indian diet, which decreases the consumption of vitamin D rich foods. For a significant part of the population, poverty fuels undernutrition, which means their consumption of vitamin D rich foods is not frequent enough to avoid deficiency.

Experts suggest that in cases of severe deficiency or high risk where immediate treatment is required, pharmacological supplementation is the most reliable way to treat deficiency. Such patients need to get exposed to sunlight for 30-45 minutes daily.

"Typically, a dose of 60,000 IU administered weekly for 8 weeks is the norm, though such treatment needs to take factors such as age, development stage, pregnancy and seasonal variations into account," said Dr PG Talwalkar, the principal investigator of the study.