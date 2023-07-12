Osteoarthritis: Regular exercise, weight loss, and footwear with insoles can reduce pain

Osteoarthritis is different from osteoporosis. While the former affects the joints, osteoporosis decreases bone mass, increasing the risk of fractures (Image: Canva)

Do your joints ache terribly when you try to move them? Are you unable to sleep adequately because of this pain? If you have been neglecting exercise and experiencing knee tenderness, you may likely suffer from osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a disease in which all joint structures have changed concerning the cartilage, the capsule surrounding the joint, and the muscles connecting the joint. The condition is a degenerative joint disease or "wear and tear" arthritis. It often shows the cartilage's softening and fragmentation and the joint space's narrowing.

It is essential to understand that osteoarthritis is different from osteoporosis. While OA affects the joints, osteoporosis decreases bone mass, increasing the risk of fractures.

Symptoms and potential risks: A person who develops osteoarthritis may complain of joint pain and stiffness, restriction of movement of the affected joint, formation of nodes, and night pain in cases of severe disease. Age is a significant risk factor for developing osteoarthritis, with severe abnormalities seen in young adults (hip joint). Malalignment in the knees (like bow knees) can lead to bone damage.

Obesity is also a potent risk factor for osteoarthritis in the knees, especially in women. People who have been performing repetitive tasks for years are at a high risk of suffering from OA in the joints they use for such tasks. While it is more common in men under the age of 45, it is prevalent in women over 55 years.

If you (or your loved one) suffer from osteoarthritis, here are some tips that can help reduce pain and disability:

Exercise: Lack of physical activity and reduced mobility can be the reason behind the excruciating pain in the knees and hips. Inactivity can also lead to complications in the cardiovascular system and weakness of the muscles. Physical exercise can aid in improving function and lessening pain. Aerobics and resistance training is highly recommended. This may help the person perform their daily chores. Activities like water aerobics must also be encouraged, as their tolerance is higher.

Weight loss: As mentioned above, being overweight can also contribute to this illness, which can place extra strain on the weight-bearing joints (like the knee joint). Weight loss can be achieved by introducing positive lifestyle changes that are an amalgamation of the right exercise, diet, and assistance.

Footwear: You can wear insoles in your shoes or certain special footwear with adequate cushioning that can help reduce the pressure exerted. Insoles may help in spreading the weight uniformly. Doctors may recommend leg braces for the same. Acupuncture can also be considered.

Pain relief: Pain relief medication is often prescribed for osteoarthritis. These medicines can include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. They are primarily available in the form of creams and can be directly applied over painful joints. Hot and cold compresses have been known to alleviate pain by reducing inflammation and swelling.

Furthermore, physiotherapy and occupational therapy may prove to be of help. It is essential to consult your physician on the best course of action that suits you.