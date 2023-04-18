 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need to break cycle of panic, not let fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

As G20 Health Working Group, we are heading in the right direction toward jointly creating a positive impact for future global health architecture,” Mandaviya said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday stressed on collectively breaking the cycle of panic and not letting pandemic fatigue diminish the country’s efforts of preparedness against the coronavirus situation.

In his keynote address at the concluding session of the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting, he said India’s G20 Presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response.

About the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems around the world, the Union minister said, ”It is essential for us to collectively break the cycle of panic and neglect and not let the phenomenon of pandemic fatigue diminish our ongoing efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response.”

He also highlighted the need for a formal global coordination mechanism for medical countermeasures and noted that India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation to promote the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world and promoting digital public good.”