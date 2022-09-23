Nearly 90 % Covid samples genome-sequenced in Delhi in July-August detected with BA.2 variant

(Image: Reuters)

Nearly 90 per cent of the COVID-19 samples genome-sequenced in Delhi in July and August were detected with the BA.2 variant of the virus, according to official data.

A total of 1,271 samples were analysed in laboratories in July and 1,133 of those were detected with the BA.2 variant.

No sample was detected with the BA.4 variant, while 138 were detected with the BA.5 variant of the virus. A total of 1,271 samples were analysed in laboratories in July and 1,133 of those were detected with the BA.2 variant.

In August, 2,064 samples were analysed and 90.35 per cent of those were detected with the BA.2 variant, while 199 samples were detected with the BA.5 variant. No sample was detected with the BA.4 variant.

Delhi witnessed a spike in the number Covid cases in August, with experts attributing it to people letting their guard down and not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Now that the number of daily cases of the infection has fallen below 100, the DDMA may do away the Rs-500 fine for not wearing masks in public places, along with scaling down the deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner as the city has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of the dedicated resources deployed at the hospitals to tackle the coronavirus.