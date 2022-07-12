Max Healthcare, Academy of Innovative Research partner to launch PG programs in public health

Max Healthcare on July 12 announced a tie-up with the Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-based Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) for masters and doctoral programmes in public health.

It's a first-of-its-kind agreement for the private healthcare sector in India to launch a doctoral programme in public health, Max Healthcare said. Students will also be able to take up masters in public health.

“We are glad that we will be launching this programme at Max Healthcare. MHIL has been conducting various academic research projects including during COVID-19 and in Public Health,” Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare said.

According to Max Healthcare, the courses will prepare students to work with specific populations and communities to improve health through education, awareness, policy and research.

A team of experienced and multidisciplinary faculty from Max Healthcare would teach the programme.

“AcSIR is committed to enhance the public health agenda through the implementation of such collaborations and that this one with Max Healthcare is just the beginning. This will give public health students a unique opportunity to learn in a real-world setting,” Prof Rajender Singh Sangwan, Director, AcSIR, said.

Established in 2011 as an “institution of national importance”, the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) imparts instruction and provides research opportunities in areas that are not routinely taught in regular academic universities in India.

At present, the Academy has 2,546 faculty members from CSIR Laboratories and around 6,000 students enrolled in programmes such as biological, chemical, physical and engineering sciences as well as mathematical and information sciences.

