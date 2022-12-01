Maharashtra aims to set up a bulk drug park: Report

Maharashtra food and drug administration (FDA) is planning to set up a bulk drug park in the state, which alreay accounts for around 20 percent of India’s pharmaceutical output, Mint reported on December 1. Joint commissioner of the Maharashtra FDA, D.R. Gahane, has extended a proposal to the The Indian Drugs Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) to develop a cluster of bulk drug manufacturing units in Raigad district, it said.

With an initial investment of Rs 2,442 crore, the move aims at boosting manufacturing of raw materials for medicines in the country and reduce dependency on imports.

“The estimated cost of park construction will be about ₹2,442 crore, with the Central government funding ₹1,000 crore and state government putting in ₹1,442 crore," the report said citing a communication by Maharashtra FDA. The park will help India achieve self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, it added.

Reportedly, the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the third largest in the world by volume, is dependent on raw material imports to produce medicines. In the case of certain specific drugs, the dependency on these imports is as high as 100%, and any meddling in the supply of the same can tamper India’s drug security by a mark.

The proposed bulk drug park will include basic amenities like a common effluent treatment plant, solid waste management, common solvent storage system, storm water drains as well as a safety and hazardous operations audit centre.

Daara Patel, secretary general of IDMA also commented on the occasion. “We have received a proposal from Maharashtra FDA for bulk drug parks in the state. For APIs, we need land, good factories and effluent treatment plants. The government will give all these important things in the park at the subsides rates, and that’s how people will get encouraged to create a new product because all the existing companies do not have a place to expand," he said.