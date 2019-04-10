Lupin launches generic antidepressant tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on April 10 said it has launched generic antidepressant Fluoxetine tablets in the American market. The company has launched its Fluoxetine tablets USP in the strength of 60mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Alvogen Group Holdings 3 LLC's Fluoxetine tablets in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT February 2019 data, Fluoxetine tablets 60mg had annual sales of around USD 41 million in the US, Lupin said.

The tablets are indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, bulimia nervosa and panic disorder with or without agoraphobia, it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 811 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.22 percent from its previous close.