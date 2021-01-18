Los Angeles public schools offer to serve as mass inoculation sites

Funeral service attendant Lydia Ledezma (C), who worked in a restaurant before it shut down due to the pandemic, waits to provide assistance during a viewing for Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, who died due to Covid-19, during a viewing service at Continental Funeral Home on December 30, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. (PC-AFP)

Public schools in Los Angeles, which are already administering a huge coronavirus testing and tracing program for students, teachers and families in the nation’s second-largest district, have asked state and county health authorities for permission to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations, the superintendent said Monday.

Austin Beutner, the superintendent, said the Los Angeles Unified School District was “uniquely situated — and uniquely qualified — to help in the vaccination effort,” with a dozen licensed clinics, 42 testing locations, more than 450 registered school nurses and partnerships with insurers that would allow them to begin administering inoculations immediately.

Although school districts in New York, Kansas City and the California cities of Riverside, Ventura and Long Beach have committed to vaccinate or have begun vaccinating school employees, schools have yet to be broadly deployed for general distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

But Los Angeles Unified, which has more than 1,400 K-12 schools and serves nearly 700,000 mostly low-income students across 710 square miles of Southern California, has throughout the pandemic operated not only as a school system but also as a large-scale social service and relief organization, distributing hundreds of thousands of free meals, pandemic supplies and virus tests to students, employees and their families. The district is also in a county with soaring rates of coronavirus infection: One Los Angeles County resident in three is now estimated to have contracted the virus.

“We’re raising our hand and saying, ‘Put me in, coach — we can help,’” Beutner said.

Last week, counties and cities throughout the state began opening mass inoculation sites by appointment to accommodate patients unable to procure vaccines from their pharmacists or doctors. The city of Los Angeles opened a site at Dodger Stadium, and Los Angeles County has said it will open five more such sites Tuesday.

It is unclear whether public health authorities will take the school district up on its offer. But Beutner called the notion of school-based community vaccination centers “just common sense.”

Schools have been integral to vaccine distributions in the past, operating as sites in the 1950s for the inoculation of millions of schoolchildren against polio, for instance, and in 2009 for the distribution of millions of doses of vaccines for the H1N1 swine flu virus.