Long COVID linked to air pollution exposure in young adults – new study

The Conversation
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Air pollution from vehicles in particular was linked with greater likelihood of long COVID.

Pollution is linked to a range of health problems – including greater risk of COVID-19.

By Zhebin Yu, Karolinska Institutet; Erik Melen, Karolinska Institutet, and Sandra Ekstrom, Karolinska Institutet

Although COVID-19 infections are typically less severe in young adults, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still at risk of complications from COVID-19. For example, around one in 25 adults aged over 16 have reported suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms after their first infection. For some, these symptoms lasted for almost two years.

While we are getting closer to understanding some of the genetic and immunological mechanisms that cause long COVID, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the condition – including why people with otherwise mild COVID-19 infections go on to develop long COVID.

We also now know about some of the risk factors that make people more likely to develop long COVID – including suffering from chronic diseases and having an unhealthy lifestyle. And our latest study has now revealed that, at least for young adults aged 26-28, where they live may heighten their risk of long COVID.