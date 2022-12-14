 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Long Covid claims 3,500 lives in USA: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

These deaths were seen peaking in the month of February, more commonly in men than in women as per an analysis carried by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics in October.

China Covid-19 Crisis

Long Covid has claimed 3,544 lives in the United States, the Gulf News reported on December 14 quoting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number, researchers say, is likely an underestimate of the true toll, it added.

The CDC study suggests the severity of impact left by SARS-CoV-2 long after the era of the pandemic passes

Some people who have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid.

These deaths were seen peaking in the month of February, more commonly in men than in women as per an analysis carried by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics in October.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The infection spread by Covid itself has reportedly claimed more than 1 million lives in the US. Thereafter, compromising on immunity, cardiac and brain infections amongst many others, long Covid so far has no approved treatments, thus affecting close to 23 million people in the US, with varying degree of severity of the disease.