Long Covid claims 3,500 lives in USA: Report

Long Covid has claimed 3,544 lives in the United States, the Gulf News reported on December 14 quoting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number, researchers say, is likely an underestimate of the true toll, it added.

The CDC study suggests the severity of impact left by SARS-CoV-2 long after the era of the pandemic passes

Some people who have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid.

These deaths were seen peaking in the month of February, more commonly in men than in women as per an analysis carried by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics in October.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The infection spread by Covid itself has reportedly claimed more than 1 million lives in the US. Thereafter, compromising on immunity, cardiac and brain infections amongst many others, long Covid so far has no approved treatments, thus affecting close to 23 million people in the US, with varying degree of severity of the disease.

"We have limited information about long Covid mortality," NCHS official Farida Ahmad, one of the authors of the report, told a panel of CBS news outside advisers in October. "There are currently no estimates of the number of long COVID deaths in the U.S. and this is due to a number of challenges. Long COVID diagnostic guidelines are evolving over time as we understand more about the condition, so there's no simple diagnostic test for long COVID."

Multiple academic institutions as well as research organisations are deeply studying the disease to look for the best way to prevent and treat it. Even though there is some sort of evidence stating that the disease is less common amongst vaccinated people, the condition can still appear in those who may have suffered even mild or serious Covid infections. Such symptoms include tiredness, brain fog as well as serious infections like heart and respiratory conditions.

The majority of the people who were affected with long Covid were older people, about three quarters of them being 65 and older. There exists no diagnostic test for long covid as of now as there is no deeper understanding of the disease itself. The researchers looked at US death certificates for a variety of terms used to describe long Covid, such as "chronic Covid ," "long haul Covid," "long hauler Covid," "post-acute sequelae of Covid-19."