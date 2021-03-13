Jordan's health minister steps down after hospital deaths

A handout picture provided by the Iraqi prime minister's office on January 28, 2021 shows Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh (L) being welcomed by an Iraqi delegation at the prime minister's office in Baghdad. (PC-AFP)

Jordan's Health Minister stepped down Saturday after at least six patients died at a hospital near the capital Amman due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, Jordanian state media reported.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the incident at the government hospital in the town of Salt, 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of Amman, and asked Health Minister Nathir Obeidat to resign, according to the reports. The Al-Rai newspaper, a government mouthpiece, confirmed that Obeidat had resigned.

COVID-19 Update | China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

Jordan, home to 10 million people, is grappling with surging coronavirus infections and deaths and struggling to secure vaccines.