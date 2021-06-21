International Yoga Day 2021 | A quick sequence to stretch the neck, shoulders and back

Extended triangle pose

Text neck, shoulder pain, backaches, and headaches have become more common for many of us hunched over work in our home offices. While there’s no substitute for good posture and ergonomic seating, yoga asanas can help to stretch and soothe aching muscles and joints. And because it is a low-impact, and usually low-intensity, workout, anyone can do it - irrespective of age and how many months it’s been since they last exercised.

Here’s a basic yoga sequence to stretch your whole body:

1. Standing forward bend

This pose stretches your entire spine and hips. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly roll/bend your head, neck, shoulders and back down towards the floor.

Try to touch the floor with your fingers/palm.

Breathe into the stretch.

Stay there for 5-10 seconds. (As you get more comfortable in this stretch, gradually increase the time to 15-20 seconds.)

Gently roll back up, bringing your back, shoulders, neck and head up in that order.

2. Extended triangle pose

This pose stretches the obliques, and can also help to relieve stiffness in the neck. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet wide apart (2-3 feet).

Raise both arms to shoulder-level, to form a “T” with your body.

Turn the right foot out and bend towards the right. Place your right hand on the floor.

Raise your left arm as you bend, so you maintain the “T” form at all times. Look up at your left hand.

Hold for a few seconds.

Come up gently. Repeat four times on the right before switching sides.

3. Cat-cow pose

This pose stretches the back and core. Here’s how to do it:

Come on all fours, with your knees under your hips.

Breathe out as you drop your head and round your back (cat pose). Hold the pose for a few seconds.

Breathe in as you drop your chest towards the floor and lift your head towards the ceiling (cow pose).

Try not to scrunch up your forehead or tense up any muscles.

Repeat 4-5 times.

4. Eye of the needle

This pose helps to stretch the neck, shoulders and back. Here’s how to do it:

Come down on all fours. Make sure your wrists are right below your shoulders.

Now, take your right hand off the floor and gently twist from the waist to “thread” the right hand under your left arm. To do this, keep your right palm on the floor/mat and slide it gently towards the left

Turn your head to the left and place your right shoulder and head on the floor.

Breathe and stay here for a few seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

5. Child pose

Finish off with the child’s pose, to release any tension from your muscles and feel relaxed. Here’s how to do it:

Come down on all fours. Take your hips back till they touch your heels.

Stretch your arms forward, palms on the floor/mat. Place your forehead on the mat.

Stay here for a few breaths.

Come out of the stretch gently, by bringing your arms closer and sitting up comfortably.

Note: You should always do yoga in the presence of a trained instructor, who can correct your posture in real time. If you have a medical condition such as high blood pressure or neck pain, please consult your doctor before starting a new routine.

To be sure, the stretches mentioned above are easy and quick. For more in-depth and varied yoga sequences, you can sign up for classes online or download the government’s new M-Yoga app, launched today on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day.