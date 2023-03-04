 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, ICMR experts say; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, ICMR experts said.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.