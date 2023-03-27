India reports 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest jump in 5 months; death count stable

With 1,900 Covid 19 cases and seven deaths reported on March 25, the highest such jump since October 28 (or the highest jump in five months), with Mumbai and Delhi reporting higher positivity rates. Moreover, the cases are constantly witnessing a steady rise for the past two weeks.

The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting to prepare the country in case of a relapse, with the Union Health Ministry calling for a nationwide mock drill across government hospitals on April 10 and 11.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and a public policy and health systems expert, talks about the state of urgency of the current situation.

“Though cases are rising this is the first time on March 16, World Health Organization (WHO) redesignated Omicron as a previous variant of concern. So till now, there have been five variants of concern globally but right now there is no variant of concern currently circulating, all are previous variants of concern,” he says.

He also mentions being prepared for the rise and fall in the cases as, when cases rise, the government is bound to take notice as well as start conducting mock drills but being an individual citizen, there is nothing to worry about as long as the rate of hospitalisation does not increase. Alongside, K Srinath Reddy, Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, also spoke about the virus. Contrary, he says that the virus is here to stay. "Fortunately for us, in its present form, it is not very virulent and therefore, it is likely to be infected possibly even a little more immune-evasive but not cause serious harm at the population level," he said.

Healthy eating tips for sehri this Ramadan: Stick to rice, eggs or fruits to delay hunger pangs

He says that there will be some people, who will be individually vulnerable, ones that have serious co-morbidities or the elderly ones who must protect themselves by taking wearing masks in crowded areas as well as ensuring to have taken the precautionary dose.

